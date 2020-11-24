Aetna Donates $15,000 to Children’s Home Society of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — Aetna Better Health of West Virginia (ABH-WV), a CVS Health company, today announced a $15,000 donation to Children’s Home Society of West Virginia (CHS) in celebration of National Adoption Month. The funding will go toward the purchase of winter coats, hats, gloves and other essential items to help children in foster care and receiving adoption assistance stay warm this winter.

As part of the Mountain Health Promise managed care program, Aetna Better Health of West Virginia provides physical and behavioral health care services on a statewide basis to more than 20,000 children and youth in the foster care system and individuals receiving adoption assistance. ABH-WV has developed a transformative program that has benefited the state’s foster youth by introducing innovative interventions and models of care focused on the wellbeing of the whole family.

“According to Child Trends, in 2019, approximately 9,800 children in West Virginia were in foster care or waiting to be adopted,” said Todd White, CEO, Aetna Better Health of West Virginia. “By working with organizations like Children’s Home Society, we can make a positive impact in the lives of our state’s most vulnerable and at-risk foster youth and support them on their path to better health.”

Children’s Home Society of West Virginia has provided pivotal services to West Virginia’s most vulnerable children and families since 1896. Every year, they offer child welfare, behavioral health, social casework, and advocacy services, including foster care and adoption, to 15,000+ children and families from 13 primary locations statewide. Their aim is to help build a future where, ultimately, their services are no longer needed: where every child has a safe and permanent home, a family to love them, and opportunities to thrive.

“We greatly appreciate Aetna Better Health’s continued support of our organization and clients,” said Steve Tuck, CEO, Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. “This funding will ensure that, as colder weather approaches, our dedicated staff can provide children in need with warm winter necessities and other essential items.”

In addition to the $15,000 contribution, ABH-WV will donate 345 My Stuff Bags, provided by the My Stuff Bags Foundation, to CHS. My Stuff duffle bags are filled with brand new childhood essentials including clothing, toys, a stuffed animal, school supplies, toiletries, and a warm “security” blanket. The contents of each bag are age appropriate, ranging from items for babies to teens, and designed for foster youth who frequently transition to temporary homes. Once distributed, the bags are theirs to keep.

As of September 30, 2020, Aetna Better Health of West Virginia employs over 260 associates, with most located in the state, and serves more than 160,000 members through the Mountain Health Promise and Mountain Health Trust Medicaid programs.