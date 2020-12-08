AEP partners with the YMCA for $100,000 donation

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The American Electric Power Foundation awarded $100,000 to the YMCA of Southern West Virginia for its renovations.

The YMCA will receive the grant in two installments of $50,000, with the first being presented today. Ronn Robinson, External Affairs Manager of Appalachian Power, represented AEP for the presentation.

“The American Electric Power Foundation and Appalachian Power sees this as an investment,” Robinson said. “Not only in the Y, but in the community that we serve and the Y serves as well. The Y is typically a focal point for community health, physical, personal and youth development. And we’re glad to be a part of that.”

Robinson emphasized that staying involved in the community was a benefit of partnering with the Y for this grant.