Adopt a Highway picnic held to show appreciation for volunteers

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Adopt-a-Highway program invited their many volunteers out for an annual picnic at the Tamarack Conference Center as a way of honoring their dedication in making the state more beautiful and litter-free, and simply to show their appreciation.

The picnic consisted of delicious food, games, kids’ activities, and most importantly, bringing the community of people together with one idea in mind–helping our environment thrive.

“It helps beautify our state, it promotes great community support. We have churches, we have organizations, schools, colleges, we have individuals, and it’s a great way to help make our state one of the best states there is,” says Kim Smith, State Program Coordinator for Adopt a Highway.

If anyone would like to join the Adopt-a-Highway program, you can do so by calling 1 (800) 322-5530 or by going to DEP.gov and signing up.

