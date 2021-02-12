Active Southern West Virginia holding Winter Active Challenge

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Active Southern West Virginia will be hosting a Winter Active Challenge.

The goal of the challenge is for adults to reach one hundred and fifty minutes of physical activity per week and for kids to be active for at least sixty minutes a day. In order to get the minutes you can use a variety of different activities such as walking, running, yoga, or even yard work. To participate you have to register for the event and record your minutes which will be tallied in a completion report at the end.

“We want people to actually sign up on the event page, get registered for the event,” said Active Southern West Virginia Executive Director Melanie Seiler. “Then through the software, run signup, you can log your activity either by day or by week. It’s that piece of accountability that’s actually, we think, is a strong tool for people to stay active and stay committed to the challenge.”

The challenge begins on February 19th and lasts for thirty days. To register visit activeswv.com/calendar or by searching ‘Winter Active Challenge’ on runsignup.com