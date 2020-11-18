Active Fitness and Physical Therapy Center is hosting a virtual Turkey Trot

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Active Fitness and Physical Therapy Center is hosting their annual Turkey Trot this year, but in a virtual setting.

The virtual setting means that participants will use any fitness app they have on their phone and then run, walk, or bike the 5K on their own. Participants will then submit their times to the gym who will tally the scores and announce first, second, and third-place finishers.

The purpose of the event is to benefit the local food pantry with canned goods for those in need. Participants are asked to donate canned goods, but anyone can donate at the Active Fitness gyms located in Oak Hill and Hico. Participants are encouraged to run the race on Thanksgiving day to stay with the tradition.

“I’m going to encourage people to still do the Turkey Trot virtually or not the morning of Thanksgiving,” said Turkey Trot Coordinator Shauna King. “It’s a Thanksgiving race, it’s meant to feed the community for Thanksgiving so we want to keep with that thanksgiving theme. If you registered by yourself, great get out there and go Thursday morning, if you registered with your family then still take your family out and spend that time with them thanksgiving morning.”

The deadline to register for the Turkey Trot is Wednesday, November 25th. To register you can visit the Active Fitness gym in Oak Hill or on their Facebook page.