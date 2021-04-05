Active COVID-19 cases reported at Midland Trail High School

HICO, WV (WOAY) – While vaccination rollout continues to increase, so does the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Fayette County Schools are empty today– It is the last day of a shortened Easter break, but because of an uptick in students and faculty testing positive for the virus, Midland Trail High School was forced into a second week of remote learning.

“We’ve had some additional cases last week at Midland Trail in particular,” Superintendent Gary Hough says. “They start their second week of remote learning tomorrow, but again we are going to monitor that day by day and as we watch it decrease, then that will change our perspective.”

Hough also says he is hoping to get Midland Trail back up and running before weeks end– and starting tomorrow, students 16 years and older can get vaccinated, which educators hope will bring the number of cases down.

