ACE Adventure Resort hosts Polar Plunge for New River Humane Society

MINDEN, WV (WOAY) – ACE Adventure Resort is also welcoming in those brave enough to dip their feet into the cold water at ACE Lake as part of the resort’s own Polar Bear Plunge, and one that goes out to a good cause– raising funds to help the animals at the New River Humane Society.

“We’re getting ready for a balmy, not so polar, not so icy Polar Plunge in ACE Adventure Waterpark right behind me here,” says Chris Colin, Event Coordinator for ACE.

“We’re just looking for something fun to do to kick off the 2022 year and support the local New River Humane Society, so we’re giving folks the opportunity to come out here today and jump in the water, splash around a little bit, and laugh into the new year,” he says.

And the Polar Bear Plunge kicks off a new season at ACE as they get ready to hold events just about every weekend. You can visit the link from our website to find all of the events the resort has in store for the new year.

Related