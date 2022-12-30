ACE Adventure Resort gears up for its third annual New Year’s Day Polar Plunge

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – ACE Adventure Resort is gearing up for its third annual Polar Plunge.

It’s a unique New Year’s Day tradition that invites people out to take a plunge into the frozen waters of ACE Lake, all to ring in 2023.

Luckily, temperatures are expected to be a little bit better than they were over the Christmas holiday, but that still means the water should be cold enough to stick to tradition.

Every year, the resort gives back to non-profit organizations through the events that they host. This time, all of the proceeds collected from the event will go to the local organization, Harmony for Hope.

“ACE Adventure Resort has always been big on giving back to the community,” says an event coordinator at ACE, Jenny Varuska. ”

“What’s really nice about the Polar Plunge is that it kind of kicks off our donations for the year. Harmony for Hope will also be the benefactor for the Griddy Chicks Mud Run, which hopefully draws in a way bigger crowd, it can get up to 900 people doing a mud course. So, it’s a lot of fun to give back to the community, and we know that Harmony for Hope does a lot for us, as well,” Varuska adds.

People can buy their tickets for the event in advance by visiting ACE online. The event starts Sunday, November 1 at noon.

The night before the event, on New Year’s Eve, ACE will be having a party at the Lost Paddle Bar and Grill starting at 7 p.m.

