AAA warns drivers of the dangers of potholes

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – As many of us look forward to spring it’s also important to remember that it is also pothole season.

According to a study by AAA, American drivers spend three billion dollars a year on repairs caused by potholes. In addition to damaging tires potholes can damage rims, wheels, a vehicles exhaust system, and suspension. AAA recommends to checking your tires, vehicle alignment, and paying attention to any unusual noises from your vehicle.

“As far as driving, making sure that you are actually looking ahead,” said AAA Spokeswoman Jenifer Moore. “One of the deceptive things is that a puddle may look just like a puddle, but it’s actually filled with water. That means that there is a pothole underneath that covering. What you really want to do is sort of gently go over it, just go directly over it because if you break your tire could get stuck in the hole.”

For more information on pothole safety visit AAA.com.