AAA offers Christmas Tree Safety Tips

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – According to the National Christmas Tree Association, while artificial Christmas trees have become an affordable and safe option, there are still an estimated 25 to 30 million live Christmas trees sold annually in the U.S.

AAA encourages everyone to be safe when transporting a Christmas tree with the following tips:

Use the right vehicle. It’s best to transport a Christmas tree on top of a vehicle equipped with a roof rack. However, if you do not have a roof rack, use the bed of a pickup truck, SUV, van, or minivan that can fit the tree inside with all doors closed.

Before leaving the lot, give the tree several strong tugs from various directions to ensure it is secured and will not blow away. Drive slowly and easily. Take the back roads, if possible. Higher speeds create significant airflow that can damage your Christmas tree and challenge even the best tie-down methods.

AAA also urges families to use necessary precautions to prevent Christmas trees from becoming fire hazards, as December and January are peak months for home fires.

AAA and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) offer the following tips to reduce the risk of a house fire:

Ensure the Christmas tree is three feet away from any heat source (fireplace, radiator, candles, heat vents, or lights).

Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.

Add water to your tree daily.

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Never use lit candles to light the tree.

Always turn off the lights on the tree before going to bed or leaving home.

