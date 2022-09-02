86th annual Meeting and Business Summit held at the Greenbrier, over 82 sponsors come together to help West Virginia grow stronger

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier Resort was filled with motivational speaking, leadership, and new opportunities for a three-day event.

It’s the 86th annual Meeting and Business Summit. Hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, it’s an event that brings businesses and leaders from across the state together to network and share ideas.

This year’s theme, Leaders Taking Action, is what the summit is all about, taking action to keep West Virginia growing stronger.

“There’s a lot of synergies that occurs when you get business people from across the state together, particularly with the political leaders and the community leaders, to help chart the course for the future of West Virginia.”

This year the summit has been record-breaking, supporting over 82 sponsors.

One of them was Northwestern Mutual, joined by a financial advisor from the company, Mike Oliverio. As the economy braces itself during a time of high inflation bordering a recession, Oliverio says a networking conference such as this helps the state adjust to the changes.

“We are going through a tremendous transition here in West Virginia as we move to a 21st century economy, and these kinds of meetings help people focus on what the needs are and help them set goals to accomplish that new, diversified economy,” says Oliverio.

Another topic of discussion at the summit, the state’s changing political climate.

Thursday’s program was joined by the Founder of Cook Political Report, Charlie Cook himself as the final keynote speaker.

It’s 68 days until the coming election and Cook was discussing the shifts between Republicans and Democrats in office. But he says West Virginia seems to have the changes all figured out.

“For better or for worse, government makes a huge difference in all of our lives,” says Cook. “What happens in Washington makes a huge difference and it can be positive it can be negative, but I do think that West Virginia is smart, it’s one of the only six states in the union that have one senator from each party.”

After being unable to hold the summit in 2020 due to the pandemic, the event came back last year with the theme, Emerging Stronger. This year, it was attended by over 500 people.

The afternoon was filled with networking opportunities for businesses and leaders. Thursday evening they held a reception and a tailgate and watch party for the Backyard Brawl between WVU and Pitt.

