50TH anniversary of the Clean Water Act celebration to be held at Summersville Lake

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – An area non-profit organization whose mission is to conserve and restore West Virginia’s waterways will be hosting a free event this Sunday, June 26 at Summersville Lake.

The WV Rivers Coalition is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. The 1972 legislation improves water quality across the nation, striving to make it more drinkable, fishable, and swimmable.

People are invited out to the lake this Sunday to help the organization celebrate its progress. Beginning at noon, they will be hosting a whole day of activities, including pontoon boat trips, paddle boarding, an educational talk about snakes, and activities for the kids.

The event will be held at the dam site picnic area, Pavillion #2. Additional information about the organization and the event can be found on their website.

