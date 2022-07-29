3,531 active COVID-19 cases statewide, 7 deaths reported in the last 24 hours

West Virginia (WOAY): The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 29, there are currently 3,351 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths since the last report, with a total of 7,156 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year-old female from Gilmer County, a 70-year-old male from Lewis County, an 89-year-old male from Cabell County, an 82-year-old male from Braxton County, a 57-year-old female from Grant County, an 86-year-old female from Monongalia County and a 94-year-old male from Ohio County.

“As we continue to fight against this pandemic, we are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our sincere condolences to these families.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (40), Berkely (177), Boone (57), Braxton (21), Brooke (24), Cabell (220), Calhoun (11), Clay (7), Doddridge (8), Fayette (95), Gilmer (9), Grant (15), Greenbrier (57), Hampshire (37), Hancock (28), Hardy (26), Harrison (134), Jackson (31), Jefferson (82), Kanawha (319), Lewis (31), Lincoln (40), Logan (82), Marion (105), Marshall (70), Mason(47), McDowell (39), Mercer(164), Mineral (50), Mingo (64), Monongalia (195), Monroe (37), Morgan (29), Nicholas (96), Ohio (70), Pendleton (8), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (13), Preston (45), Putnam (123), Raleigh (257), Randolph (35), Ritchie (19), Roane (32), Summers (25), Taylor (32), Tucker (4), Tyler (13), Upshur (43), Wayne (48), Webster (15), Wetzel (16), Wirt (7), Wood (186), Wyoming (77). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and check the Cumulative Summary Tab, which is sortable by county.

The DHHR recommends that West Virginians ages six months or older get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Individuals 5 years or older should receive a booster shot when due. The DHHR also recommends second boosters for people age 50 and older and individuals over 12 years old with severe chronic health conditions that would classify them as immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator (HTTP://vaccinate.wv.gov), a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Vaccine.aspx

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

