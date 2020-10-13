3 West Virginia airports draw federal funds for improvements

By
Tyler Barker
-

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three West Virginia airports are in line to receive federal grants for improvements, officials said.

Yeager Airport in Charleston will receive $1.2 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the airport announced along with U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.

The funds will be used to build a sewer line on Eagle Mountain Road and to build an aircraft parking apron for the new flight school, the airport said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding funds to Tri-State Airport in Huntington and Marshall County Airport for airport drainage and runway safety improvements, Manchin and Capito said in a news release. Marshall County is receiving $2.4 million and Tri-State nearly $1.4 million, the release said.

The sewer line construction at Yeager will open additional land for aeronautical development, the airport said.

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR