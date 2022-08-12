3 people killed in plane crash in Metz

Metz, WV (AP) – Authorities report a small plane has crashed in northern West Virginia, killing three people on board. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) states the single-engine plane was traveling from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it crashed in a wooden area in Metz, WV, on Thursday.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle told WV News that the pilot and two passengers died on the scene. A statement from Riffle’s office said the aircraft was found “on a steep incline in a heavily wooded area.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Related