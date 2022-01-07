29 new COVID-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 6, 2022, there are currently 11,793 active* COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 20 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,392 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

*Active cases of COVID-19 displayed on the dashboard now reflect an active status length of 5 days instead of 10 days to coincide with the revised isolation guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Morgan County, a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 82-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, a 76-year old male from Summers County, a 73-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 51-year old female from Braxton County, a 73-year old female from Raleigh County, a 64-year old female from Grant County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 55-year old female from Roane County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 64-year old female from Grant County, a 77-year old female from Lincoln County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Harrison County, a 49-year old male from Wyoming County, and an 89-year old male from Greenbrier County. These deaths range from October through December 2021.

“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines are safe and effective, and if you are eligible, please do your part to end the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine or booster.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (52), Berkeley (1,813), Boone (109), Braxton (82), Brooke (106), Cabell (771), Calhoun (18), Clay (57), Doddridge (11), Fayette (231), Gilmer (15), Grant (79), Greenbrier (186), Hampshire (132), Hancock (187), Hardy (129), Harrison (374), Jackson (109), Jefferson (782), Kanawha (1,120), Lewis (100), Lincoln (94), Logan (152), Marion (307), Marshall (158), Mason (119), McDowell (73), Mercer (245), Mineral (199), Mingo (80), Monongalia (812), Monroe (69), Morgan (161), Nicholas (99), Ohio (284), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (24), Preston (197), Putnam (343), Raleigh (427), Randolph (163), Ritchie (39), Roane (56), Summers (45), Taylor (104), Tucker (19), Tyler (22), Upshur (82), Wayne (171), Webster (26), Wetzel (81), Wirt (17), Wood (490), Wyoming (116). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County:

7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Blue Ridge Community & Technical College, 13650 Apple Harvest Drive, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County:

7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County:

8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

​Greenbrier County:

9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County:

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Hardy County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County:

9:00 AM – 2:30 PM, Gilbert City Hall, 5 Wharncliffe Avenue, Gilbert, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monongalia County:

11:00 – 2:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Pendleton County:

10:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Preston County:

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Teays Baptist Church (parking lot) 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County:

7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

Wyoming County:

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additionally, free COVID-19 testing is available for school-age children and their families as they return to school from winter break. Find details on all sites at https://dhhr.wv.gov/News/2021/Pages/Upcoming-Winter-Break-COVID-19-Testing-.aspx.

