2022 Primary elections bring in steady voter turnouts

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Now with just two congressional districts among other changes that followed after the state’s recent redistricting, election day was expected to be somewhat different this year.

However, at the local polling places, it looked to be like a typical primary election day.

Voters came out to the polls to cast their ballots for two U.S House candidates, House of Delegates, State Senate, County Clerks, County Commissioners, Circuit Clerks, and Board of Education members.

Historically, non-presidential election day turnouts have been light, garnering only a 26% turnout in the last non-presidential election in 2018.

“It’s pretty steady this year, our early voting numbers were down about 10% of what they were in 2018 which is kind of the same comparable election cycle, but this one seems to be pretty good, it seems like all of the polls are staying pretty busy and steady, so it’s good,” says Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly.

Polls will be open until 7:30 p.m. If you’re not affiliated with a specific party you can still vote for the party of your choice.

