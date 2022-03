2022 All-State Basketball Teams: Girls Class AA

WOAY – The Class AA girls all-state basketball teams were announced Wednesday, as decided by the West Virginia Sportswriters association. Area players on the teams are listed in bold.

FIRST TEAM – Leslie Huffman (Parkersburg Catholic, captain), Lanie Ross (Parkersburg Catholic), Madison Clark (Wyoming East), Kayley Bane (Wyoming East), Addie Smith (Mingo Central), Rebekah Rupert (Ritchie County), Halley Smith (Frankfort), Addie Davis (St. Marys)

SECOND TEAM – Mary Tokodi-Ruth (Parkersburg Catholic, captain), Abby Russell (Wyoming East), Braylee Corbin (Petersburg), Faith Mason (Roane County), Abby Darnley (Buffalo), Gracie Harvey (Summers County), Jaiden Mahon (Chapmanville), Hadleigh McGoskey (Ravenswood)

AREA PLAYERS RECEIVING HONORABLE MENTION – Cadee Blackburn (Wyoming East), Hannah Blankenship (Wyoming East), Colleen Lookabill (Wyoming East), Sullivan Pivont (Summers County), Maggie Stover (Summers County)

