2021 State Volleyball Tournament – Day One Morning Highlights

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Three area teams are representing Southern West Virginia this week at the state tournament. Below are results for each team in their respective matches.

QUARTERFINALS

Shady Spring def. Frankfort 3-0 (25-8, 25-4, 25-12)

George Washington def. Woodrow Wilson 3-2 (23-25, 26-24, 26-24, 18-25, 15-13)

Gilmer County def. Greenbrier West 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-18)

SEMIFINALS

Shady Spring def. Oak Glen 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-21)

Shady Spring will face Philip Barbour Saturday for the Class AA championship. The match will start following the conclusion of the Class A championship (Ritchie County-Williamstown)

Related