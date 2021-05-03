2021 Boys Basketball State Tournament Preview

WOAY – Four area boys basketball teams have reached the state tournament in Charleston, with their quarterfinal games scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. Semifinals would begin on Thursday, with the four championship games taking place on Saturday. Below is the quarterfinal schedule for area teams.

TUESDAY, MAY 4

9:30 AM – #6 Greenbrier West vs. #3 Pendleton County

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

9:30 AM – #6 Herbert Hoover vs. #3 Shady Spring

7:15 PM – #7 Bluefield vs. #2 Poca

THURSDAY, MAY 6

5:30 PM – #8 Woodrow Wilson vs. #1 Morgantown

