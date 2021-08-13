15th Annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Poker Run to take place this September

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – The 15th Annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Poker Run is set to take place next month.

In its 15 years, the poker run has raised more than $187,000 for scholarships for local high schoolers. For just $30, participants can ride from Lewisburg to Rainelle and receive a shirt, free meal, run patch, and even enjoy live music, drawings, door prizes and tons more.

“It’s just a fun day. And for $30, you get all that and you’re putting money back into your communities,” Poker Run Coordinator Paul Raines said.

The Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Poker Run takes place this September 11. It begins at the Spare Time Sports Bar in Lewisburg and ends at the Moose Lodge in Rainelle.

Pre-registration for the poker run is available at Western Auto in Rainelle.

In recent years, they’ve had hundreds of riders participate. The event is held in honor of Lindsey Raines, who died of an aneurism in 2006. She was a Greenbrier West High School graduate and avid motorcycle rider.

