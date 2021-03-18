YMCA of Southern West Virginia is hosting lifeguard training

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is currently offering Red Cross lifeguard certification classes.

The classes are available in three sessions with the next session beginning on April 16th. The only prerequisite for the course is to be able to swim and to be comfortable in the water. The course does require a pre-test which includes a 300 meter swim in the Y’s pool, a retrieval of a ten pound brick from the deep end of the pool, and treading water for two minutes without the use of your hands. Aquatics Director Regina Thomas says the lifeguard certification is great to have on a resume.

“We encourage youth in the area to really take advantage of this opportunity,” said Aquatics and Child Watch Director Regina Thomas. “A lifeguard certification looks really good on college resumes. Currently the class that we had this last time all the kids came from Nicholas and Fayette County, we had no local kids.”

To register for the course contact Regina Thomas by phone at 304-252-0715 extension 313, or by email at regina.thomas@ymcaswv.com.