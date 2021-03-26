Yearly flea market returning to Hinton on April 17

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Hinton is gearing up for its yearly flea market.

This will be the fourth annual spring flea market put on by Second Saturdays, a local organization in Hinton.

The market is typically in March but got moved to April this year, and more than 30 vendors will be present.

According to Amy Richmond with Second Saturdays, the market will feature household goods, homemade crafts, local businesses and much more.

“We just do this as something to have for the people who live here to be able to come and make a little income, for the people in the community to have a place to go and something fun for everybody to do,” Richmond said.

The flea market will be from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on April 17.