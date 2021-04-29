Wyoming East rolls into Class AA semifinals

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming East girls basketball is headed to the Class AA state semifinals after a 60-32 win Wednesday night over Mingo Central.

It was a close contest in the opening minutes, until the Lady Warriors gained momentum and raced out to a 22-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. Skylar Davidson had 19 points and 10 steals, while Daisha Summers came close to a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. Madison Curry scored 13 points for Mingo Central.

Wyoming East will face Petersburg at 9:30 AM Friday in the semifinals, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s championship game against Parkersburg Catholic or Williamstown.

