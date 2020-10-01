Wyoming County to see economic benefits of Coalfields Expressway

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The opening of the Coalfields Express Highway will make it easier to get to Wyoming County from Raleigh County.

The increased access will open up more economic opportunities for Wyoming in other areas of Southern West Virginia. Outdoor businesses should be a key area that sees a direct impact.

“With economic development, dealing with Hatfield-McCoy trail systems, currently we see a lot of traffic, a lot of visitors into our area for Hatfield-McCoy trails,” said Wyoming County Commission President Jason Mullins. “This makes it even easier. You’re going to be able to travel off of 77 to 64, straight onto four-lane highway directly into our little town. This is going to create a lot of new opportunities for us here.”

Mullins added that personal businesses will look into doing more advertising in Raleigh County.