Wyoming County Sheriff’s Tax Office working to offer DMV services in Pineville

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Tax Office is currently working on a project that would connect it with the DMV.

This would enable Wyoming County citizens to accomplish tasks at the county courthouse rather than travel to a DMV. There is currently no DMV office in Wyoming County.

“I [told] our Chief Tax Deputy, Sherri Bland, ‘see what we have to do to get this,'” said Wyoming County Sheriff Bradley Ellison. “I just heard from her and she advised that we are probably about two months down the road. The DMV will come in and load a system onto their computers where they will have a direct line to the Department of Motor Vehicles.”

The tax office is hoping to have the direct line to the DMV set up within the next couple of months.