Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department tests 100% negative for COVID-19 after managing four recent cases

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department has been working around four confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its staff.

Those who weren’t positive still had to quarantine when not out in the field and limit contact with the public as much as possible. The four positive cases are now negative and the whole department is back working in person.

“Nothing out of the ordinary happened,” said Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison. “We got the county covered. Dealing with that, nothing else stops. We dealt with that, then we had to deal with the other issues that go on. You just move on from one issue to the next.”

The department is back on a normal schedule after coming back with 100% negative tests.