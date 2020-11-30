Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting from Saturday night

BAILEYSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police responded to a domestic violence incident in Baileysville on Saturday evening.

A woman is suspected of shooting and killing her grandson after he abused her. Officials were on the scene after 7:00 p.m and it’s suspected that the shooting was in self-defense.

“It’s my understanding that the gentleman got into a disagreement, domestic altercation with his grandmother, who basically raised this young man,” said Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cochrane. “It turned into a situation in which she pulled the gun and he was shot fatally and died, I believe at the scene.”

The Sheriff’s Department is still investigating this incident to determine if charges will need to be filed.