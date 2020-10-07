Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department receives approval for canine grant

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Several months ago, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department applied for a grant through the state to get its vehicles retrofitted for canines.

That grant, worth $3,000, has been approved to assist, with the county offering an additional $300. The County Commission signed off on the grant this morning.”

“It’s $3,000,” said Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison. “I’m pretty sure the cost of retrofitting them was about $8,000 for two vehicles, but it helps in deferring the cost.”

The Sheriff’s Department will start training with the canines in early December.