Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department preparing to add to team

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is in the process of adding to its staff.

The department has been shorthanded over the last couple of years due to a variety of circumstances. New Sheriff Bradley Ellison is excited about the opportunity to expand his team.

“We are in the process of hiring,” Ellison said. “We give the physical exam on February 15th up at Wyoming East at 9:00. You need to fill out an application with the County Clerk’s office at the courthouse and submit that before you take the test.”

Applications are due to the County Clerk’s office by February 12th.