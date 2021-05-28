Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing man

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing man.

The Sheriff’s Department says on Wednesday, May 26, Billy Joe Godfrey left his residence on Route 52 and has not been heard from since.

Godfrey left in a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with license plate 92A 470. He was wearing a white t-shirt with stains on the front, gray ball shorts and black Under Armour shoes.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Godfrey may have been seen in the Welch area at an Exxon picking up an individual from a parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding the situation should contact the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department at 304-732-8000.

