Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department hosting shop with a cop

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- As COVID-19 has changed the way we do things, shop with a cop will be differently this year.

Children will fill out a Santa’s wish list and officers will do the shopping and get the gifts which will be delivered by the officers on December 19, 2020. This will allow officers to provide Christmas for children in these trying times.

You can drop off donations at First Community Bank or the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department. You may also mail it to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department. Make checks payable to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department/shop with a cop. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 529. Pineville, WV. 24874