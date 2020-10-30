Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department completes training with QRT national

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Last week, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department spent time working with a representative from QRT National. QRT responds to people that have overdosed on drugs in an effort to try to change the way that they think. The team offers them help to get into rehab, or acquiring further assistance.

“We found out in the past years that you can’t arrest yourself out of the drug problem,” said Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison. “The jails are way overcrowded, the cost. If we can, [we want to] get some people help to stem the tide of the way the drug culture is going.”

QRT will also be holding training in Logan County November 10th-11th.