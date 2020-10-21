Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department arrests Michael Blankenship for federal parole violation in Mullens

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – Last night, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man wanted for federal parole violation.

Michael Blankenship was apprehended in Mullens when he was pulled over in a vehicle with one other person inside. The sheriff’s department has turned Blankenship over to federal marshals.

“One of our evening shift officers stopped a vehicle, and in the vehicle was Michael Blankenship,” said Wyoming County Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison. “He was wanted by the feds for federal parole violation out of Beckley. He was apprehended in the Mullens area.”

The other passenger in the vehicle was also arrested by the sheriff’s department.