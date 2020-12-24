Wyoming County Sheriff Department honors Sheriff C.S. Parker

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTiyE_njLks

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Being a sheriff deputy means more than just protecting and serving the community, especially in the case of Sheriff C.S. Parker. Sheriff Parker served for forty-five years with the sheriff department and unfortunately passed away on December 24th of last year. He lived by the philosophy: “You can never advance in life without giving all you have and working hard every day. Remember that everyone is someone’s mother, father, sister, or brother and that everybody should be treated equally.” A philosophy his son carries with him every day.

“The way that he treated people was a model for me,” said Sheriff Parker’s son Patrick Parker. “That everybody matters and watch him have a relationship with the community that he had. It gave me a great example.”

Sheriff Parker was not only a role model to his family, but also to the other deputies he served with. Many of them saw him more as a father than a boss.

“The best way I can describe Sheriff Parker he was always like a father to me,” said Wyoming County Sheriff Randy Brooks. “Doesn’t matter what I have done, doesn’t matter where I was at he was always supportive.”

“Sheriff Parker was a great leader,” said Cpt. Tommy Blankenship with the Wyoming County Sheriff Department. “I try to model myself after the things that he has done over the years in being a leader and a sheriff for the department. I try to follow along in those footsteps of being a leader that I can be for the younger guys.”

In honor of Sheriff Parker’s career and legacy, the Wyoming County Sheriff Department presented a shadow box filled with memorabilia from his time in the department. His son says the shadow box is humbling to see.

“I am humbled they would consider putting the shadow box in to honor my dad,” said Parker. “The folks that work here are his second family and it almost like him coming home.”

The sheriff’s department also made an award in his honor that will be given to deputies who demonstrate Sheriff Parker’s attributes.

The shadow box will be on display in the lobby of the Wyoming County Courthouse.