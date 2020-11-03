Wyoming County Schools approves memorandum of understanding with KVC Health

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County School Board approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with KVC.

KVC is a health organization that provides mental health counseling to children. The school board has worked with KVC in the past to provide free counseling to the students of Pineville Elementary School, Pineville Middle School, Mullens Elementary School, Mullens Middle School, and Wyoming East High School. The MOU allows this service to continue with the Wyoming County Schools and adds the benefit of telehealth.

“We are very lucky to partner with someone like KVC within the school system that can provide some free mental health counseling for our students,” said Director of Student Services and Attendance John Henry. “We’ve referred several students to that program and a lot of our families have taken advantage of that.”

Henry also said that the school system is proud to be able to offer mental health services to its students.