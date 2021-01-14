Wyoming County Schools announces plan to bring students back

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday Wyoming County Schools announced their plan to bring students back to school.

The school board voted to continue following the four-one model with students in class Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays with remote learning on Wednesdays. As per the Governors announcement, Pre-k through eight students will follow this model regardless of the states color map, but high schools will follow the daily map.

“High schools will follow the daily DHHR map to determine if they will be in person or remote learning at that time,” said Director of Student Services and Attendance John Henry. “If our county is in red then those high school students and career and technical center students would not attend the very next day.”

Wyoming County Schools will provide daily updates on whether or not high schools will be in person or remote.