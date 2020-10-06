Wyoming County School Board updated on COVID situation

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Monday Night, the Wyoming County School Board was updated on the current cases of COVID-19 in the schools.

Wyoming County has four schools that are closed due to positive cases of COVID-19; these schools have been cleaned and are expected to reopen this month. Westside and Glen Fork will reopen on October 8th, Baileysville will reopen on October 13th, and Mullens Elementary will reopen on October 15th. Additionally, Attendance Director John Henry explained how the contract tracing effects school closures.

“It boils down to the number of contacts that the positive has,” said Wyoming County Schools Attendance Director John Henry. “If the positive person is throughout the school in different areas and different capacities, then that requires the entire staff to quarantine as we had at Westside. Where our students and our staff were quarantined for those fourteen days.”

Currently, Wyoming County is in the yellow category, which means that learning at the other schools can occur.