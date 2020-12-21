Wyoming County School Board approves partnership with One Book One Child

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Board of Education approved a partnership with One Book One Child.

One Book One Child is an initiative brought to the schools through the company Renaissance that the school uses in their accelerated reader program. The program will provide students with their own books that they can read at their own leisure. The schools will also be looking for local community members to be guest readers for the students. The school system says they are fortunate for the partnership with the program.

“We want our students to develop a love of reading, if you can read you can do anything,” said Administrator of Curriculum and Instruction Kara Mitchell. “We were really fortunate to have this partnership with Renaissance to be able to provide this to our students.”

The One Book One Child program will start after winter break on January 4th with the fourth grade students and the book Stone Fox.