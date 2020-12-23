Wyoming County School Board approves committee for new textbooks

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On Monday the Wyoming County School Board approved a committee to begin looking for new textbooks.

The committee will be looking for new English Language Arts textbooks by attending caravans hosted by the West Virginia Department of Education. These caravans allow the committees from each school system to exam the textbooks and materials in order to see which ones the schools need.

“Our committee will do a lot of research,” said Curriculum and Instruction Administrator Kara Mitchell. “They will participate in presentations by companies, they will receive materials, they will evaluate those materials and then ultimately we will make a decision of what products we want to use in the future.” 19s.

The committee will begin looking for the books after winter break and implement the books in the fall of 2021.