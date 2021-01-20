Wyoming County receives COVID-19 relief grant through Care’s Act

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming County has been awarded a COVID-19 relief grant through the Care’s Act.

Funds from the grant can go towards the county’s 911 Center, Sheriff’s Department or county funds. Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cochrane, the legal representative for the county commission, made a detailed presentation about the possibilities for how to divide the funds during Wednesday’s commission meeting.

“We want to do some additional research,” Cochrane said. “We want to see what the Auditor’s Office determines what is proper and what is not proper. That way, any grant funds that come through the county, we want to make sure it’s distributed properly and legally.”

The Wyoming County commission is in the process of determining exactly where the funds from the grant will be allocated.