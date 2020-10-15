Wyoming County Health Department hosting free COVID-19 testing event tomorrow

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – There will be free COVID testing in Wyoming County tomorrow.

The county moved from green to gold on the color coding scale this week, prompting the county health department to host a testing event. Testing will be located at the Christian Fellowship Worship Center off of Bear Hole Road in Pineville.

“We ask that you come with a mask,” said Wyoming County Health Department Administrator Fred Cox. “Then, of course, the test will be fairly painless. It’s the nasal swab. It’s just a little uncomfortable, basically. Beyond that, it’s free. Hopefully folks in our community will take advantage of that.”

Tomorrow’s event will be from 9 am to 1 pm, and attendees should bring identification to help in returning test results in an efficient manner.