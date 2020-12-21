Wyoming County has a successful Shop With a Cop event

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s department held its annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday.

Usually kids would go shopping with the deputies, but because of COVID kids submitted a wish list and the deputies went shopping for them and then delivered the gifts to the children’s homes. The department was able to provide gifts to approximately forty-six children in the county. Chief Deputy Brad Ellison said the event is especially rewarding for the deputies.

“It’s a great experience for especially the officers because they are not having to go to a residence and take a report or arrest somebody,” said Chief Deputy Brad Ellison. “They get to be a human and show another side of them.”

This was the fourth year the sheriff’s department held this event and they plan to do another one next year.

