Wyoming County Courthouse to close to the public

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Due to a steady increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our area, the Wyoming County Commission has voted to restrict access into the Courthouse beginning Thursday, October 1, 2020, until further notice.

Please be advised that the County Officials and staff will be reporting to work daily to process your business needs.

Many of your needs can be met by using the following options:

—online services

—mail

—e-mail

—phone 304-732-8000

—dropbox

We ask that you call our individual offices for specific needs or questions. We will follow up with posting a list of contact information for each office for your convenience.

Early Voting will continue as normal at the Courthouse beginning Oct 21st. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

As always, it is our priority to serve you as efficiently and promptly as possible.