Wyoming County Courthouse hosts first day of early voting

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – By limiting access to the public for the last few weeks, Wyoming County made sure that the courthouse would be ready for early voting.

There were people outside the courthouse before 8:00 this morning, which is a good sign for turnout going forward.

“The traffic is pretty heavy with early voting and with absentee voting,” said Wyoming County Clerk Jewell Aguilar. “In the primary, we had up to 2,200 absentee voters. So far, we’ve had around 700 absentee voters this time.”

The courthouse has taken advanced measures to ensure cleanliness and safety for those coming to vote.

“We cleaned and sanitized,” Aguilar said. “We have all of our PPE ready to distribute to all of the precincts. That’s already going out. We are offering voters coming in gloves, masks and hand sanitizers.”

Wyoming County is offering voters flexibility amid the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

“We do offer three types of voting: absentee voting, early voting and election day voting if you choose to wait,” Aguilar said. “I think the increase in early voting is because [of the] possibility that one could become quarantined. Go out, get your vote in, get it done.”

All four voting locations in Wyoming County had less than 100 early voters combined on day one for the primaries. Today, there were 144 early voters before noon.