Wyoming County Commissioner deems voting process a success

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming County saw an impressive turnout in voting numbers this election cycle.

That started out with a smooth early voting process that saw larger numbers compared to the primaries. The county feels that everyone in the county had the opportunity to get their votes in.

“Early voting went very well in the county,” said Wyoming County Commission President Jason Mullins. “Overall, I think it was a success here. Our County Clerk’s office did a fantastic job, making sure that everyone who wanted to vote could vote. I guess we’re still waiting on some results throughout the county, but in Wyoming County we got our results in very early.”

Many of the 2020 Wyoming County races were decided after the primaries.