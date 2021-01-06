Wyoming County Commission working on resolution for more broadband

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Commission is working on a housing resolution to provide more broadband access.

The commission is working with a grant in order to provide more broadband for the under served areas of the county. This particular resolution is for the Corrine and Barkers Ridge areas of the county and is expected to serve several hundred customers.

“We have areas in this county that are still under served with broadband, a lot of them and some not served at all,” said Wyoming County Commission President Jason Mullins. “We feel like this is really important, especially in this day in age with the distance learning and things like that.”

There is no timeline on this project as of right now.