Wyoming County Commission moving forward with Corrine Area Broadband Project

BARKERS RIDGE, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming County has been chosen for a pilot project for broadband in areas that are not served at all or underserved.

Currently, county officials are moving forward on a large project in the Barkers Ridge area. An external group evaluated the places where broadband would be available before selecting Barkers Ridge.

“There are several places in the county that we want to see get served much better than what they currently are being served. This area was chosen by different groups after it was evaluated. We hope to see about another 160 customers offered broadband service there in that area.”

There is no current timeline for when this project will break ground, but all of the grants and applications have been submitted.