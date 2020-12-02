Wyoming County Commission allocating COVID relief funds to local fire departments

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Justice awarded counties throughout the state $100,000 to use for COVID related issues.

Wyoming County has proposed a variety of ways to spend that money that would best benefit the county. One of the areas that the money might go towards is upgrading cleaning resources for fire departments throughout the county.

“What we’re looking at doing is providing each fire department with a commercial washing machine,” said Wyoming County Commission President Jason Mullins. “They can keep not only their bunker gear clean, but also their uniforms that they wear going into people’s homes, doing first responder calls.”

The Care’s Act refunded many COVID related expenses back to the county, which helped the decision to allocate the money to first responders.