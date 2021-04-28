Wyoming County Career and Technical Center hiring for Law and Public Safety program

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Career and Technical Center is offering a unique teaching opportunity.

The center is in the process of hiring in instructor for a Law and Public Safety program that will debut in the fall. Local law enforcement feels that it’s important that one of their own teaches the program.

“The only thing that I told her, I thought it should be a law enforcement experienced officer,” said Wyoming County Sheriff Bradley Ellison. “You can’t learn on the job stuff that they have learned from a book.”

Ellison says the hope is that those who attend the program will be prepared to enter law enforcement upon completion.

